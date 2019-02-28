|
|
Edward A. Erwin
- - Edward A. Erwin (born March 26, 1923), one of the original founders of Erwin Orchards, passed away peacefully February 21, 2019. Visitation at Phillips Funeral Home, 122 West Lake St (10 Mile), South Lyon, Friday, March 8, 2-8pm. Funeral service Saturday, March 9, 11am, with final visitation 10:15-11am at the New Hudson Methodist Church, 56730 Grand River Ave, New Hudson. Interment at 2:30 pm in Rural Hill Cemetery, 101 Rural Hill Rd, Northville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hudson United Methodist Church. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019