Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Felczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Felczak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Felczak Obituary
Edwin Felczak

Westland - Edwin Felczak age 95, of Westland, died February 23, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI to Walter and Mary Felczak. Beloved husband of the late Rita Felczak. He is survived by his children Edwin Jr. (Jeannine Hauck), Michael Sr. (Shirley Padlo), Marcia (Paul Kopacz) and Ritaanne (Brady Otto), 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and his sister Dorothy. Visitation Thursday, February 27th, at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home from 2-8pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 am at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, 48154. To view full obituary and lleave a condolence, please visit schrader-howell.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -