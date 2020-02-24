|
|
Edwin Felczak
Westland - Edwin Felczak age 95, of Westland, died February 23, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI to Walter and Mary Felczak. Beloved husband of the late Rita Felczak. He is survived by his children Edwin Jr. (Jeannine Hauck), Michael Sr. (Shirley Padlo), Marcia (Paul Kopacz) and Ritaanne (Brady Otto), 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and his sister Dorothy. Visitation Thursday, February 27th, at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home from 2-8pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 am at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, 48154. To view full obituary and lleave a condolence, please visit schrader-howell.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020