Eileen Joyce Spisak
Dearborn - Eileen Joyce Spisak, age 88, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Eileen was born March 12, 1932 to Stanley and Leona Tuttle. Eileen was proud that her father could play many musical instruments by ear and her mother lived to be 111 years old.
Preceded in death by husbands Bill Dunn and George Spisak, her parents, and eldest sister Audrey Sherratt. Survived by George's stepchildren; Diane Weir, Tim and Bruce Junod, sisters Marilyn Unger and Marjorie Casey, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Detroit Lutheran high in 1950, Eileen worked as a clerk typist for two other companies before becoming an employee for Ford Motor Company. She retired from there after 33 years. Eileen was a long time member of churches West Bethlehem in Detroit, St. Michael's in Wayne and Atonement in Dearborn. She enjoyed family, friends, bowling, reading, word puzzles, walking, traveling our states and parts of Europe.
A visitation for Eileen will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Home, 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. A funeral in state will occur Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Atonement Lutheran Church, 6961 Mead St, Dearborn, MI 48126 with a funeral service at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park, 35667 Eight Mile Rd, Livonia, Michigan 48152.
Contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to Lutheran High School Westland (c/o LHSA) 1100 Bagley Ave., Rochester Hills, Michigan, 48309; Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St Louis, Missouri US; and Paralyzed Veterans of America
, 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, Washington, D.C. US.
