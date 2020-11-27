Elaine Pucher
Livonia - Pucher, Elaine age 78 of Livonia. Beloved wife of Michael for over 57 years. Cherished mother of Michael (Wendy), Linda (Dave) VanGoethem and Patrick (Sue). Proud grandma of Amanda, Royce, Drew, Sydney and Grace. Dearest sister of Ken (Sue) Rosko and sister in law of Bernie (Nancy) Pucher. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Sunday 3-8pm. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, Salvation Army or Grace Center for Hope. Please visit online guestbook at Fredwoodfuneralhome.com