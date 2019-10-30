|
|
Eleanor Mullins
Milford formerly of Garden City - Age 88 October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Laine (David) Monks, Sandy (Ken) Haraburda, Daniel (Patti), Laura (Tim) O'Connell, and Jennifer (John) Ness. Grandmother of Devin, Drew, Kelsey, Emily, Ali, Kristin, Katherine, Connor, Cuinn, Matthew, Michael, Meghan, Alyson, Rylee, Molly, Erin, Haley, Katrina, and Ethan. Great grandmother of Preston, Brayden, Mackenzie, Tessa, Jaxson, Tatum, Isabel, Gabriel, & Esme. Visitation Friday, November 8th, 3 pm - 8pm. Funeral Service Saturday, November 9th, 10 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). Family suggests memorials to United Methodist Church of Garden City. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019