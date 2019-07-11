|
|
Eleanor Vedel "Pat" Bagamery
Alamogordo, NM - Eleanor Irene Vedel Bagamery, a longtime former resident of Birmingham and a retired administrator at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, passed away on June 28, 2019, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was 92.
Pat, as she was known, moved to Birmingham-Bloomfield in 1965 with her husband, Frank J. Bagamery Jr., and their two children. In addition to her work at Beaumont, she was a member of the Altar Guild at Christ Church Cranbrook and of the Parent-Teacher Association at Cranbrook Schools, as well as an active volunteer with the American Association of University Women.
After retiring from Beaumont as office manager-coordinator of the cardiology unit, in 1996 Pat moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she added volunteer work at Erlanger Hospital to her activities. She moved to Alamogordo in 2017.
Born Jan. 15, 1927 in Chicago, Pat was valedictorian of her class at Parker High School in Chicago. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1948 from Illinois Institute of Technolgy, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and named "Woman of the Year," or outstanding woman in her graduating class.
Pat is survived by her children, Dr. Matthew Bagamery (Nancy) of Signal Mountain, Tenn., and Anne Bagamery (Robert Marino) of Paris, France, and her grandchildren, Laura Bagamery of Cambridge, Mass., John Bagamery of Boston, Mass., and Caitlin Hoffman of London, England.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 305 W. 7th Street, Chattanooga, Tenn., 37402. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenpeace, Christ Church Cranbrook, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chattanooga, or St. John's Episcopal Church, 1114 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, N. Mex. 88310.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 11 to July 14, 2019