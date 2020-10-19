1/1
Elizabeth F. Morrow
Elizabeth F. Morrow

Plymouth - Elizabeth Florence Morrow, age 94, of Plymouth, died on October 18th at her daughters home in Lexington, MI under the care of United Hospice of Marlette. She previously happily resided at Sunrise Assisted Living of Northville.

She was born in Cornwall, England, and emigrated to Detroit as a young girl.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Charlene Welsch Blondy (Sam Webster) of Lexington, and Kathleen Welsch Clarke (Burton) of Howell; her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Blondy (Patrick Deegan), Nick Clarke (Jessica), and Burt Clark Jr. (Jonathon Fewell); her great granddaughter, Layla Rose called her GG - and she awaited another great grandchild in the spring. Also survived by her stepdaughter, Barbara Morrow, and family in nice, France.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Stuart Morrow and George Welsch, and her parents, Florence and Charles Jenkin.

She will be remembered for her deep faith and her abding love for her churches, First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth and Ward Church of Northville.

Inurnment will be at FPCP. Donations are welcome to the Hospice Services of your choice. Family details available at www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com






Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
