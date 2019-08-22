|
Elizabeth Kirtland Gress
Milford - Elizabeth Kirtland Gress, a resident of Milford, MI, died in the late hours of August 15, 2019. She was 91 years old. Elizabeth was a long time member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Ypsilanti and currently attended the Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Brighton, MI. She was also a lifetime member of the Daughters of American Revolution (D.A.R).
She is preceded in death by her husband, La Marr Gress (d. 2011).
Elizabeth is survived by daughters, Nanette (Mark) Paladino of Milford, Natalie (Larry) Hulaj of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Joseph Paladino, Holly (Abe) Chahrour, Alexander Paladino; and great grandchildren, Lena, Kamli, and Noura Chahrour, Farrah, Elise and Adam Chahrour.
A Memorial Service took place at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with pastor Chris Winans officiating.
Memorials are encouraged in her name to the Pregnancy Help Clinic, 7743 W. Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48116 and Right to Life - Livingston County, 802 E. Grand River, Brighton, MI 48116.
