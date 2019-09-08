Services
Elizabeth Marie (Noone) Aragona


1937 - 2019
Elizabeth Marie (Noone) Aragona Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Aragona (Noone)

Livonia - Oct 10, 1937- August 23, 2019

Elizabeth passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.

Elizabeth was born in Indiana and was one of 10 children. She is proceeded in death by her siblings, Patty, Kate, Bill, Vincent. She is survived by her siblings, Michael, Anne (Tom), Maggie, Mary (Jim) and Susie (Bob).

Elizabeth was married to the late Roland Aragona for 42 years and they had 5 Children. Cathy (Tom), Roland (Ana Lee) Liz (Jim), Angela (Dave), Theresa (Joe). 7 Grandchildren, Sarah (Dave), Jeffrey, Anthony, Joey (Kristin), Andrea, Abby (Garret), and Matthew.

Elizabeth was a dedicated teacher spending most of her career in the South Lyon School District. She was an avid sports fan, lover of history and diehard Democrat.

The most important thing in her life was her family. She loved them deeply and without reservation. She will be missed very much.

A memorial service will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 at 11 am at St. Genevieve Catholic Church 29015 Jamison St. Livonia, MI 48154 with a luncheon to follow.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019
