|
|
Ellen Marie (Groulx) Kenny
Saint Ignace - Ellen Marie (Groulx) Kenny, age 100, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, at Castle Rock Retirement Center in Saint Ignace, Michigan.
Ellen was born to the late George J. Groulx and Eva M. (Hall) Groulx on November 6, 1919 in Detroit, Michigan. She spent most of her childhood in the Bay County, Michigan area helping on her family's farm. As a young woman in Bay City and Pontiac, MI, she worked as a switchboard telephone operator.
Ellen resided in Highland Township, Michigan from 1958 until 1999. While living there, she was employed by Huron Valley School District as a school bus driver until her retirement. She really enjoyed her work and made lifelong friends in the area. In 1999 Ellen, along with her sister, Mary Jane Groulx, and eldest daughter, Jeannie M. Kenny, moved to Drummond Island where she lived out the rest of her days peacefully. Drummond Island was very special to her, as her family's ancestors were from one of the original founding families on the island and she had fond memories of vacationing there as a child.
Ellen was very talented seamstress and some her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She loved feeding the many deer on their property and enjoyed doing word search puzzles as the sunshine made diamonds dance on the water of Lake Huron. One of her favorite sayings was, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
Ellen is survived by her daughter Jeannie M. Kenny of Drummond Island, MI, her Daughter Lori E. Kenny Dailing/Dille (Eric) of Colorado Springs, CO, her son Victor M. Kenny (Pok) of El Paso TX, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon C. Kenny, son Vernon M. Kenny, as well as her three brothers and three sisters.
She is dearly missed and we are very saddened but we know she is enjoying the beauty, peace and love of heaven. We love you Mom "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
A memorial service will be held in Spring 2020.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019