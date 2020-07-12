1/1
Elsie Moe
Elsie Moe

S. Lyon - Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lee, Sr. Dear mother of Sandra (Robert) Reddeman, Robert Lee, Jr. (Barbara), Nora Lee (Charles) James and the late John Lee, Sr. (Nancy). Loving grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 17 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). Elsie's final resting place will be at Rural Hill Cemetery. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jul. 12 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
