Emil William Loeffler
Livonia - Emil William Loeffler, 89, of Livonia, Michigan and Naples, Florida, peacefully passed away on February 21st, 2019 in Naples Florida from natural causes. He was surrounded by his family. Emil was born in Allegheny, Pennsylvania to Hilda (Beck) and Emil Fredrick Loeffler on June 8th, 1929. He attended Oakmont High School in Oakmont, PA. Emil graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. A lifetime auto enthusiast, Emil was an amateur racecar driver, racing Thunderbirds in the mid 1950's in Waterford Hills, Michigan. He married Jeanie Whitson on June 18th, 1959. Emil worked at Ford Motor Company for 34 years. Early in his automotive career he managed the Ford Drag Racing Program. As his career progressed, he became a national Ford Fleet Liaison for the sale of cars to police departments and taxi cab companies. Emil William Loeffler is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie and sister Louise Loeffler Wilson. He is survived by his twin brother, Lawrence Loeffler, and his three children, Jeffrey Loeffler, Tammi (Bob) Ciciora, Linda Loeffler, and two grandchildren Alex (Sarah) Ciciora and Aimee Ciciora. Emil will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on June 8th 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held for an hour prior to the service at Harry J Will Funeral Home 37000 W. Six Mile Rd, Livonia 48152 (734) 591-3700. Condolences and memories may be shared with Emil's family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 6 to June 9, 2019