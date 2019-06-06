Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Loeffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil William Loeffler


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emil William Loeffler Obituary
Emil William Loeffler

Livonia - Emil William Loeffler, 89, of Livonia, Michigan and Naples, Florida, peacefully passed away on February 21st, 2019 in Naples Florida from natural causes. He was surrounded by his family. Emil was born in Allegheny, Pennsylvania to Hilda (Beck) and Emil Fredrick Loeffler on June 8th, 1929. He attended Oakmont High School in Oakmont, PA. Emil graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. A lifetime auto enthusiast, Emil was an amateur racecar driver, racing Thunderbirds in the mid 1950's in Waterford Hills, Michigan. He married Jeanie Whitson on June 18th, 1959. Emil worked at Ford Motor Company for 34 years. Early in his automotive career he managed the Ford Drag Racing Program. As his career progressed, he became a national Ford Fleet Liaison for the sale of cars to police departments and taxi cab companies. Emil William Loeffler is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie and sister Louise Loeffler Wilson. He is survived by his twin brother, Lawrence Loeffler, and his three children, Jeffrey Loeffler, Tammi (Bob) Ciciora, Linda Loeffler, and two grandchildren Alex (Sarah) Ciciora and Aimee Ciciora. Emil will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on June 8th 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held for an hour prior to the service at Harry J Will Funeral Home 37000 W. Six Mile Rd, Livonia 48152 (734) 591-3700. Condolences and memories may be shared with Emil's family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now