Born in Saginaw, Michigan, Westland resident Emory Curtis Daniels, 76, died of cancer complications on August 19, 2020.



After moving to Garden City with his family in 1959, he graduated from Garden City High and then earned a journalism degree from Central Michigan University, associates degree in business from Schoolcraft College, and a professional development graduate degree from University of Michigan-Dearborn. Married to Beverly Hudson in 1966, he was the father of Bridgette Redman (Richard) and Lyle Daniels, and grandfather of Dominic Redman. Beverly and Emory celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2016.



A journalist by profession, Daniels worked a year for the Wayne Dispatch after college, and then worked 33 years for the Observer & Eccentric Newspapers serving as Editor in Westland, Garden City, Farmington, Plymouth, Canton, Livonia, and serving as Internet Editor for three years. After retiring he wrote marketing and public relations material as an independent contractor and was an official reviewer for Amazon.



He served on the Board of Directors for Community Opportunity Center, a non-profit providing housing and support for persons with developmental disabilities, and served as board president, vice president and secretary. He volunteered as Camp Grandpa for ten years for Royal Family Kids Camp, a non-profit serving children in the foster care system. He was a member for many years of Detroit First Church of the Nazarene in Northville and served on its church board. He attended Ward Presbyterian Church for several years. He was a member of Farmington, Plymouth and Livonia Rotary, and Livonia Exchange Club. He was a volunteer for compassionate ministry projects in Detroit and Indianapolis and for Blight Busters.



Gathering of family and friends Saturday, September 5th from 11 AM until the 12 PM Memorial Service at Hilltop Nazarene Church, 21260 Haggerty Road, Northville, MI 48167. Please wear masks and we will observe social distancing. The service will be live streamed by Hilltop Nazarene. In lieu of flowers, we welcome you to make a donation to Community Opportunity Center, 14147 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI, 48154; or to the Royal Family Kids Camp at Hilltop Nazarene or the Compassionate Ministries at Hilltop Nazarene, 21260 Haggerty Rd, Northville, MI 48167.









