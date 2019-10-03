|
|
Ernest Carl Morris
Highland - Ernest Carl Morris, a longtime resident and business owner in Highland, passed away on September 24, 2019, at the age of 98.
He is survived by his 6 sons, Allen (Sue Ann), Ernest (Patricia), Charles, Michael (Margo), Christopher (Jeannie), and Joseph (Mary Jane), as well as 41 grandchildren and great grandchildren; extended family, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jeannette Church Morris.
Ernie was born in Britton, South Dakota, in 1921, one of six children. He was a proud member of the US Army and served in Africa and Italy during World War 2. After the war, he settled in Michigan and owned Ernie's Service in Keego Harbor and Ernest Morris Well Drilling, in Highland. Al and Mike currently run this business in Highland.
Ernie was a devoted husband and father, a challenge level square dancer, a hunter, camper, and an avid blackjack player and euchre shark.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Milford United Methodist Church or the Milford Senior Center.
A memorial service will be scheduled in December.
For further information you may phone Lynch and Sons, Milford, at 248-684-6645 or visit www.lynchfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019