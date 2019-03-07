Resources
Ernest Floyd Rockol


South Lyon - Ernest Floyd Rockol died at his home in South Lyon January 31, 2019. He was born in Ann Arbor, the son of Harold and Mildred (Arnold) Rockol on March 31, 1946. He was confirmed in the Lutheran Church in 1960. He graduated from South Lyon Schools in 1964. After apprenticing as a carpenter he was drafted into the US Army and saw service in Vietnam in 1966-1967. Afterwards he moved to Chicago and then California for 15 years and returned to Michigan to help care for his father in 1979. He worked for Pepsi Cola in Howell until his retirement. He lived in South Lyon until his death. He will be missed by his brothers, James (Kathy) and Lee Rockol, sisters, Nancy (Bill) Perry and Mary Buege; also by his nieces and nephews: Michael Rockol and Lisa (Tom) Krause Dan, Tim, Rachel (Nick) Tolkinen and Joe (Abby) Buege, Gary Rockol and Shannon Goheen, Roger (Tiffany) and Mike (Amanda) Rockol and Jennifer (Greg) Aytes, Michael (Stefanie) Cheresko and Cassandra Perry; also by many grandnieces and nephews, in-laws and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Mildred (Arnold) Rockol, brother-in-law Tom Buege and one brother, Gerald Rockol. Burial was held among family and friends.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2019
