Etta Christine (Ruttan) Smith
Sarasota, FL. - Etta Christine (Ruttan) Smith, 74, passed away unexpectedly September 2, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was born August 6, 1945 in Detroit, MI to J. Emerson and Jean (Needham) Ruttan of Northville.
Etta Christine (Chris) is survived by her two children, Stephanie Smith and Ryan Smith, sister Barbara Faas, and nieces and nephews Darcy Babcock, Dirk Faas, Scott Faas, and Jan Shigley. She was a loving mother to Stephanie and Ryan, a loyal and caring friend to all that knew her, and an accomplished and respected professional throughout her career.
A graduate of Michigan State's Honor College, she earned a Masters from University of Hawaii in Education - Counseling and Guidance. Chris went on to be honored for her exceptional work over a 20-year career in federal government with the GAO & TSA in Washington D.C.
Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally. She was passionate in her support of wildlife organizations and advocated throughout her life for the humane treatment of all animals. Above all else, she treasured her friends and family. She will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her - her impact on our lives cannot be expressed in words.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on October 5th at the Central Lake Chapel at Mortensen Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. A Graveside Service will take place following the memorial at 3:30 p.m. at Clearwater Township Cemetery, 6833 Gillett Rd. NW, Rapid City, MI 49676.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the World Wildlife Fund at 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, DC 20037 or The Humane Society of the U.S. at 1255 23rd St. NW Ste. 450, Washington, DC 20037
Arrangements have been handled by the Central Lake Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Sign her online guestbook www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019