Evelyn D. Cohea
Milford - Evelyn D. (nee. Harhold) Cohea, a longtime resident of Milford, a native of Dearborn and a beloved and respected Milford area teacher, died peacefully on
April 20, 2019. She was 85 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Lawrence Cohea in 2004, her son, Larry F. Cohea in 1967 and daughter, Julia P. Cohea in 2018. She is survived by her granddaughters, Evelyn-Rose and Lauren; her sister, Phyllis (the late Robert) Glentz and their children, Karin (Rick) Guinan, Kathie Maifert, Lynda (Lee) Howder, Lisa (Chris) Schmidt and Laura Bergeron; her sister, Dorothy (the late Dario) Tomei and their children, Dino (Patrice) Tomei and Christopher (Denise) Tomei; her cousin, Pat (Ken) Loy and their daughter, Karen (Lance) Rossetto, as well as many extended family members and dear friends. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St, Milford on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Milford United Methodist Church, 1200 Atlantic Street, Milford on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 AM, with a lunch following. The Rev. Doug McMunn to officiate. Burial Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019