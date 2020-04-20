|
Evelyn V. "Lennie" Bowser
Canton - April 16, 2020 age 90. Loving mother of Charlene (Robert) Briggs, James (Dita) Bowser & Lori (Gordon) Nader. Proud grandmother of Matthew Briggs, Christopher & Cassandra Bowser and Mitchell & Mason Nader. Dear sister of Edward Searles, Barbara Searles and the late Vivian Pringle and Marilyn Sackett. Lennie was the author of the Plymouth Heritage Cook Book and was an entrepreneur owning several businesses. She was the past secretary of the Plymouth Kiwanis Breakfast Club. Arrangements were entrusted to the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Ann Arbor Rd. W., and (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to MI Kiwanis Foundation. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020