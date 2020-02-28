|
|
Everett L. Hutsell
Livonia - Age 82, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born December 6, 1937, in Texas County, Missouri, the son of Harry and Marie (Robinson) Hutsell. Everett married Mary Jane Buchanan on September 20, 1969 in Hermiston, Oregon. During his career, Everett was employed as an Aerospace Engineer with McDonnell Douglas, General Dynamics, Boeing, Lear Jet and Ford Motor Company. Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane; children, Stephanie (Dan) Sapakie, John Hutsell and Harry (Deanna) Hutsell; grandchildren, Michael Hutsell, Katrina Sapakie, Saniya Sapakie, Hailey Hutsell, Harrison Hutsell and Hunter Hutsell; brother, Donald Hutsell; sister-in-law, Sharon Hutsell and six nieces and nephews. Sadly, Everett was preceded in death by his brother, James and his parents. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington. Interment immediately followed at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Memorial tributes suggested to the Disabled Veterans or the Salvation Army. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020