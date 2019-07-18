|
Ferdinando "Fred" Liberati
Northville - Ferdinando "Fred" Liberati, age 89, longtime resident of Northville, passed away July 12, 2019. He was born December 15, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan; son of Emilio and Antonietta (nee Saggere) Liberati. Fred graduated from Northern Evening High School in Detroit; Class of 1948. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was deployed overseas and spent time in both Korea and Japan where he worked in communications. Fred was united in marriage to Jane D. Liberati (nee Wragg) on April 19, 1951; they spent 67 loving years devoted to one another until her death on July 29, 2018.
Fred worked as a superintendent of maintenance at Ford Motor Company for 43 years, retiring in 1990. He was an avid golfer and played as often as he could. He golfed in a Ford league and was a member of Travis Pointe and Radrick Farms which were both located in Ann Arbor. Following retirement, he worked as a ranger at Hickory Creek in Canton. Many of his vacations were golf trips, he played courses in California, Florida, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Alabama to name a few. Fred liked to read, especially Tom Clancy novels. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife. Fred, an electrical engineer, was very handy and could fix just about anything. His warm and cheery personality made him a good friend; he was always willing to help those in need. Fred loved spending time with his family, he was a great dad and a wonderful husband.
Fred is survived by his loving children, Nan Liberati and Brian Liberati. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister Helen Steinwedel.
A time of gathering will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from Noon - 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Deacon Ric Misiak from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on July 18, 2019