|
|
Ferman A. Rohraff
Salem - Ferman A. Rohraff, age 89, lifelong resident of Salem, passed away February 7, 2020. He was born September 12, 1930 in Salem Township, Michigan; son Anthony and Hazel (nee Lipstraw) Rohraff. He graduated from Plymouth High School; class of 1949. Ferman was united in marriage to Barbara Jean (nee Raymor) on February 24, 1951; they spent 59 loving years together until her death on July 30, 2010.
Ferman worked as a gravel truck driver for Hayball Trucking for many years, retiring in 1988. He was a very hard worker and kept himself busy throughout the years. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Salem Township Fire Department for 60 years and served as a Salem Township Trustee for 25 years. Following retirement, he worked for the South Lyon Community Schools delivering groceries to the different schools. He was currently working part time at the Salem Township offices doing what ever needed to be done; including working elections, handyman work, and picking up their mail each and every day.
Ferman was an active member of the Salem Bible Church. He was also a member of the Upper Peninsula Club and a member of Western Wayne County Conservation Club. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a true outdoorsman. Ferman loved to farm, he had a large vegetable garden and fruit trees including apple, pear, and peach trees. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in the Upper Peninsula. Ferman loved his children and grandchildren, being with his family made him the happiest.
Ferman is survived by his loving children, F. Edward (Janice) Rohraff, Daniel Rohraff, Cheryl Linder, and Jody (Steve) Gorgas; his siblings, Wesley (Virginia) Rohraff, Milo Rohraff, and Irene Fallot; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Joel) Baker, Jason (Lisa) Rohraff, Brent Gorski, Diane (Tre) Espinoza, Heather (Steve) Shenkosky, Kari (Carl) Dorr, Evan Gorgas, and Monica Gorgas; and 13 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Jean Rohraff, his parents, his daughter Monica Gorski, his granddaughter Lisa Reisner, his sister Lillian Rohraff, and his brother Merle Rohraff.
The visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Mr. Rohraff will be laid to rest next to his wife at Salem Walker Cemetery.
The family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Salem Community Events, P.O. Box 75041, Salem, MI 48175, please put in memory of Ferman Rohraff in memo line of check.
Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020