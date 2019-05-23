|
Fern E. Wells
- - Mrs. Fern E. Wells, age 101, died May 15th, 2019 at American House of Milford. She is the loving wife of the late Ervin Wells. Surviving are her children, Jerry (Karen) Wells, Jim (Wilma) Wells, and Bill (Tammy) Wells; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Mary Alice Shick; and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25th, from 10am until the time of her funeral service, at 11am, at the First Baptist Church in Milford. Burial will follow in Oakland Hills Cemetery in Novi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Medical Team Hospice. Share memories temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 23, 2019