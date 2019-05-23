Services
Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Main Street
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-2533
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Milford, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern E. Wells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fern E. Wells Obituary
Fern E. Wells

- - Mrs. Fern E. Wells, age 101, died May 15th, 2019 at American House of Milford. She is the loving wife of the late Ervin Wells. Surviving are her children, Jerry (Karen) Wells, Jim (Wilma) Wells, and Bill (Tammy) Wells; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Mary Alice Shick; and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25th, from 10am until the time of her funeral service, at 11am, at the First Baptist Church in Milford. Burial will follow in Oakland Hills Cemetery in Novi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Medical Team Hospice. Share memories temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now