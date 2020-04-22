|
|
Florence A. Pilarz
Northville - April 19, 2020-Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Dear mother of Barbara A. (Nicholas) Link, Carol A. Wikaryasz, David W. (Bonita), Anthony E., Mary A. (Ty) Bahr, Edward J. (Deborah), Matthew M. (Patricia Marquez, M.D.) and Joseph D. (Teresa). Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, nieces and nephews. Private family services were held 04/24/2020 due to COVID-19, at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel-(248) 348-1233. A memorial Mass, celebrating Florence's life and family will be held at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family and see "In Lieu of Flowers" at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020