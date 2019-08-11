|
Frances Evelyn Nolte
New Branford, CT - Frances Evelyn Nolte died peacefully in her home in New Branford, CT on August 4, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in New York City on April 14, 1926 to Evelyn and Manfred Messner. She graduated with a BA in Literature from Duke University, after which she worked at B. Altman & Company and Condé Nast in New York City. In 1951, she married Henry R. Nolte, Jr., whom she met during their college days at Duke.
"Sis" was a supportive and loving wife and mother who enjoyed painting, gardening, sailing and entertaining friends at their homes throughout the years in New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, England, Connecticut and Florida. She loved traveling, playing tennis and golf with her friends and children and having wonderful family holidays in Michigan, Florida and abroad. She was a supporter of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Institute of Arts, Cranbrook Educational Community, The Society of The Four Arts and Planned Parenthood. She was a member of the Ocean Club of Florida, the Everglades Club and Gulfstream Golf Club.
She is survived by: brothers, Warren and Robert Messner; children, her son Henry Reed Nolte, and daughters Gwynne Conn, Jennifer Stevens, and Suzanne Saunders; grandchildren, Diana Conn, Hannah, Emma, and Henry Nolte, Suzanna and Alexandra Stevens, and Isabella and Ethan Saunders; daughter-in-law Leslie Nolte and son-in-laws Mark Stevens and Scott Saunders. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church on the Guilford Green, 11 Park Street, Guilford, Connecticut 06437.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019