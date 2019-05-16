Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Cadillac Memorial Gardens West Chapel
34224 Ford Rd
Westland, MI
View Map
South Lyon - Frances M. Miller, age 85 passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1934, in Loogootee, Indiana, daughter of the late Walter and Marcella Brothers. She was married to Richard H Miller (deceased) for 63 years. Frances is survived by her loving nine children: Anthony, Denise (Sam) Kearl, Patricia (John) Moore, Barbara (Michael) Whelan, Susan (Jeff) Bayer, Judith (Doug) Browne, Christine (Carl, deceased) Elgaen, Andrew (Lisa), and Martha (Joe) Scott. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 1 brother, 4 sisters. There was cremation. Generations Funeral & Cremation Services, Farmington Hills, MI. Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West Chapel at 2 pm, 34224 Ford Rd, Westland, MI 48185. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arbor Hospice2366 Oak Valley Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48103



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 16, 2019
