|
|
Francis V. Martin
Milford - Francis V. Martin from Milford, Michigan, age 92, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Francis was born March 22, 1927 in Mass City, Michigan to parents Lempi and Jalmer Martin. Francis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who is survived by his wife of 66 years, the love of his life Eleanor (Heikkinen) Martin. Four daughters, June Hartman, Tammy Rabideau, Francine Kramer (Bill) and Sara Estrada (Larry); Eight grandchildren, Christopher Estrada (Richard/deceased), Matthew Estrada (Erin), Kendal Gilliland (Eric), Kati Hartman (Keith), Michael Kramer (Kathryn), Ashley Rabideau, Alex Kramer, Carly Tew (Branson); Eight great grandchildren, Blake Hartman, Briell Beeney, Brealyn Beeney, Liam Gilliland, Aliyah Tew, Emmitt Estrada, Landon Gilliland, Branson Tew IV. Francis was one of seven children and preceded in death by brothers Ernest and Charles Ray Martin and sister Viola Hanninen; survived by sisters Helen McCabe and Shirley (Ahola) Pitts and brother Andrew Martin along with numerous nieces and nephews. Francis was a Seabee in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII for the 90th Construction Battalion from 1945 - 1946. He was the oldest member of the East Branch Post 4167 in Mass City, Michigan. After his tour of duty overseas he worked in construction for over 40 years in the Detroit Metropolitan area building roads. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 for 67 years. Francis was very proud of his Finnish ancestry, was a lifetime member of the Finnish Center Association in Farmington Hills, Michigan and a man whose character displayed SISU. Francis felt the biggest accomplishment in his life was his family. He would do anything for his family and friends. If someone needed help or just a shoulder to lean-on he was always there. He was an upstanding man within his community of friends and neighbors and was our amazing hero! Funeral services were held on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Milford, MI. Final resting place will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Finnish Center Association 35200 W. 8 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13, 2020