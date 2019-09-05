|
Frank B. Gessler
Novi - Frank B. Gessler, age 88, of Novi, formerly of Northville and Farmington Hills, passed away August 29, 2019. He was born November 19, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan; son of Franz and Bernhardine (nee Fauler) Gessler. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. Frank was united in marriage to Lois M. Baker on September 5, 1959; they were just shy of celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Frank worked as an Engineer with Ford Motor Company for 42 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Northville. Frank was an avid tennis player; he played as often as three times per week at the Farmington Racquet Club for many years. He did amazing free hand drawings, architectural drawings, and sketches. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his artistic talent with them.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Lois M. Gessler; his sons, Paul (Karen) Gessler and Matt (Kara) Gessler; and his grandchildren, Beatrice, Jack, Grace, Nicholas, and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mr. Gessler was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the , 25200 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, Southfield, MI 48033.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019