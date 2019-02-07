|
|
Fred Harris
Milford - Fred Harris, husband of the late Carol (Steeves) Harris, passed away January 29, 2019.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Molly Harris & granddaughters, Taylor & Avery, stepson Joe Bice, stepdaughter Christine (Duane) Bonnell, granddaughter Lauren & stepson William, four brothers & seven sisters.
Fred was a very loving & caring person, with a fabulous sense of humor & had a way of making us smile. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother & friend to all who knew him. He will be missed.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Feb. 7, 2019