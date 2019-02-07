Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Harris

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Fred Harris Obituary
Fred Harris

Milford - Fred Harris, husband of the late Carol (Steeves) Harris, passed away January 29, 2019.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Molly Harris & granddaughters, Taylor & Avery, stepson Joe Bice, stepdaughter Christine (Duane) Bonnell, granddaughter Lauren & stepson William, four brothers & seven sisters.

Fred was a very loving & caring person, with a fabulous sense of humor & had a way of making us smile. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother & friend to all who knew him. He will be missed.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now