Fred J. Hicks
Northville - Fred J. Hicks, age 100, lifelong resident of Northville, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2019. He was born December 19, 1918 in Northville, Michigan; son of Fred V. and Hazel (nee Wilcox) Hicks. Fred graduated from Northville High School; Class of 1936. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Fred was united in marriage to Laura A. Bolton on March 25, 1942; they spent 77 loving years together as husband and wife.
Fred worked as a postal carrier for the Northville Post Office, retiring in 1982. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a nature lover and enjoyed being outside fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed gardening; his home vegetable garden included tomatoes, peppers, beans, and an abundance of garlic. Fred read the newspaper from cover to cover and liked doing crossword puzzles. He was very mechanical and able to fix anything. He was a wealth of knowledge, which he often shared with family and friends. Fred was the person his family went to for everything, he was truly loved by those around him.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Laura A. Hicks; his children, Patricia (Fred) Fitch and Fred (Frances) Hicks; his grandchildren, Matt (Michelle) Fitch, Laura (Dale) Morey, Jacquline (Mike Hay) Hicks, Amanda (Matt) Sheridan, Christina (Tom Hubbard) Hicks-Hubbard; his great grandchildren, Rebecca, Andrew, Chelsey, Shelby, Madison, Ashley, Colby, and Lillian; and his great great grandchild, Kinsley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon with a Memorial Service at Noon at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Rev. Douglas W. Vernon from First United Methodist Church of Northville will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154
