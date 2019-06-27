Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred J. Hicks


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred J. Hicks Obituary
Fred J. Hicks

Northville - Fred J. Hicks, age 100, lifelong resident of Northville, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2019. He was born December 19, 1918 in Northville, Michigan; son of Fred V. and Hazel (nee Wilcox) Hicks. Fred graduated from Northville High School; Class of 1936. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Fred was united in marriage to Laura A. Bolton on March 25, 1942; they spent 77 loving years together as husband and wife.

Fred worked as a postal carrier for the Northville Post Office, retiring in 1982. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a nature lover and enjoyed being outside fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed gardening; his home vegetable garden included tomatoes, peppers, beans, and an abundance of garlic. Fred read the newspaper from cover to cover and liked doing crossword puzzles. He was very mechanical and able to fix anything. He was a wealth of knowledge, which he often shared with family and friends. Fred was the person his family went to for everything, he was truly loved by those around him.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Laura A. Hicks; his children, Patricia (Fred) Fitch and Fred (Frances) Hicks; his grandchildren, Matt (Michelle) Fitch, Laura (Dale) Morey, Jacquline (Mike Hay) Hicks, Amanda (Matt) Sheridan, Christina (Tom Hubbard) Hicks-Hubbard; his great grandchildren, Rebecca, Andrew, Chelsey, Shelby, Madison, Ashley, Colby, and Lillian; and his great great grandchild, Kinsley. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon with a Memorial Service at Noon at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Rev. Douglas W. Vernon from First United Methodist Church of Northville will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154

Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now