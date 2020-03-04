Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Dreams Church
35118 W. Michigan Ave.
Wayne, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Dreams Church
35118 W. Michigan Ave.
Wayne, MI
Garden City - Age 18 March 1, 2020. Beloved son of Mark and Roxanne Hawkins. Dear brother of Mark J. (Ana Julissa), Anthony (Skye) and Candace. Amazing uncle of Christina, Claire, Leiyah and one on the way. Dear grandson of Alliene and Hamp Johnson, Breen Hammons and the late Kathrine Hammons and Dorthy Hawkins. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many family members and friends. Freddy played football at Garden City High School where he loved his classmates and they loved him. He loved to entertain his family and friends with his animated impersonations that ranged from Donald Trump, Obama and even Stewy from the Family Guy. It didn't matter the time or place, if there was an opportunity to dance, he did so to put a smile on someone's face regardless of the cost or 'table'. He embraced art through drawing and playing the guitar. Freddy loved life and above all he loved GOD. Visitation Tuesday, family hour from 10 am - 11 am. Funeral Service to start at 11 am at Greater Dreams Church, 35118 W. Michigan Ave., in Wayne. (at Wayne Rd.). www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
