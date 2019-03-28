Services
Northville - Frederick H. Borcherts, age 80, a longtime resident of Northville, passed away March 17, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1938 in Mount Vernon, New York; son of Herman and Agnes (nee Weihsenberg) Borcherts. He graduated from Redford High School in Redford, MI; Class of 1956. Fred was united in marriage to Claudia A. Zaremba on July 3, 1966; they spent 52 loving years together as husband and wife.

Fred proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Fred loved spending time up north at the redwood cabin his father built on Trout Lake in the UP. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed boating, golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, and riding his 4-wheeler. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and took many fishing trips with friends to Lake Simcoe, Canada. Fred could build and fix anything! His talents included plumbing, electrical, HVAC, drywall, 7 kitchen remodels, the list goes on.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Claudia A. Borcherts; his children, Kirt (Susie) Borcherts and Kelly (Derek) Poppink; his siblings, Carol Borcherts and Dr. Robert (Holde) Borcherts; his grandchildren, Nolan, Josh, Allie, Elliot, Alex, Joe, and Courtney; and several nieces.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Northville. Rev. Douglas W. Vernon officiated the service.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to Angela Hospice Home Care or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019
