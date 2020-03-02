Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Beyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. Beyer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick J. Beyer Jr. Obituary
Frederick J. Beyer Jr.

Frederick J. Beyer Jr., age 65, passed away February 29, 2020. He was born July 1, 1954 in Oak Park, Illinois, son of the late Frederick Sr. and Rebecca Beyer. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (DeVenny); his children: Joseph Beyer and Rebecca Beyer; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Beyer, his parents and his second mom, Dottie and many aunts and uncles. He will be sadly missed by many friends and family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 11:00AM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Lake Street, South Lyon. He will be laid to rest in Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneral.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -