Frederick J. Beyer Jr.
Frederick J. Beyer Jr., age 65, passed away February 29, 2020. He was born July 1, 1954 in Oak Park, Illinois, son of the late Frederick Sr. and Rebecca Beyer. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (DeVenny); his children: Joseph Beyer and Rebecca Beyer; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Beyer, his parents and his second mom, Dottie and many aunts and uncles. He will be sadly missed by many friends and family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 11:00AM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Lake Street, South Lyon. He will be laid to rest in Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020