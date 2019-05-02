|
|
Frederick "Buddy" Johnson Robinson
- - Buddy was born in 1921 in Detroit to the late Frank and Charlotte (Johnson) Robinson. The family moved to Northville, Michigan in 1934. Buddy was a graduate of the 1940 class at Northville High School.
He served his country during World War II as a gunner on a B-25 Liberator with the 783rd Bomb Squadron. During a mission over Europe, his plane was shot down, and he became a P.O.W. He returned home unannounced. His homecoming was spoiled to the delight of his sister Clara who spotted him walking up Taft Road trying to surprise his family by letting them know he was home safe and well.
In 1985 he married Patricia June Hanson, and they made their home in Walled Lake, Michigan. Pat and Buddy enjoyed spending many good times with family and friends.
Buddy is survived by several nieces and nephews: Bruce (Gilbert) Varella-Irland, Marlene (Rich) Kayfez, Gerry (Ellen) Irland, the late Colleen Irland-Mitchell, Michelle (Ray) Wildey, Dean (Nancy) Robinson, Patsy (Rick) David, Cheryl, Roger and Troy Bidwell.
Buddy will be interned with Pat at Oakland Hills Memorial Garden in Novi, Michigan.
A Memorial Service is being held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Oakland Hills Memorial Garden, 43300 Twelve Mile Rd. (at Novi Rd) in Novi.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 4012 in Northville in his name.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019