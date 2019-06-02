|
|
Gablan Farhan Zawideh
Hollywood, CA - May 3, 1924 - May 17, 2019
Gabe had just celebrated his 95th Birthday with family and friends in Hollywood, California where he had retired. Well known for years as the owner of the Kingsley Inn in Bloomfield Hills, Gabe was a life-long Restaurateur and Entrepreneur, starting with the Encore Restaurants and the Wine Tasters in Sterling Heights.
Born in Madaba, Jordan, Gabe immigrated to Detroit, Michigan with his first wife Wedad and his daughter Hanan in 1953. He was an officer in the Jordanian army and worked in the accounting department of British Petroleum. A year later, his son Ramsey was born in Detroit. Gabe worked in an auto factory while he saved to open his first business, helped by a $200.00 loan from their milkman. That was the beginning of many successful business ventures to come. Part of his joy was meeting people and facilitating events for them. He supported the Bloomfield Open Hunt Club by sponsoring the Kingsley Cup for its annual riding competitions. Many medical and pharmaceutical meetings were dinners arranged at the Kingsley for the St. Joseph Hospital doctors. Gabe was also a member of the Michigan Restaurant Association and a member of the Chamber of Commerce. He sold the Kingsley Inn in 1996 and became the co-founder and President and of Far Mor Inc.
Beginning in 1995 and for the next 23 years, he and his wife Cassandra Klyman, M.D. (Sandy) were members of the Canterbury-Kushell subdivision where they hosted many summer parties; of the Cranbrook Tennis Club; and The Lyceum. He loved tennis, travel, and pheasant and quail hunting. In his pseudo-retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout the USA and to Europe, Peru, South Africa and specially to visit family in Jordan. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his blended family. He was always an officer and a gentleman.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his daughter, Hanan Zawideh Dudley (Jay), his son, Ramsey Zawideh, his step son Marc Klyman (Jennifer Billingsley), his step son Robert Klyman (Dena Bloom), his grandchildren Layla, Carmel, Suraya, Tara, Kaela and Janine, and his step grandchildren Sophie, Jay, Calvin, Kevin, Joseph and Laurel, and five great grandchildren Selma, Jack, Zed, Otis and Atlas. He is also survived by his brother Shafik Zawideh and sisters Shafika, Iqbal, and Abla, and dozens of loving nieces and nephews.
Gabe's entire family was a great source of enjoyment from his very early years and throughout his entire life. His legacy will live on in the love he poured into his family.
