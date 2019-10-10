Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Gary A. "Girard" Girard

Gary A. "Girard" Girard Obituary
Gary A. "Girard" Girard

Milford - Gary A. "Girard" Girard, a resident of Milford since 1980, 'left the building', surrounded by love on September 30, 2019 after battling cancer since December. He was 68 years old.

He is survived by Cheryl, his beloved wife of over 47 years; his daughters, Melissa (Tom) Mast and Erin (Patrick) Reynolds; his granddaughter, Emily Mast; sisters, Kim (Dana) Swan and Val (Rick) Jones; sisters and brothers-in-law, Deb (Gary "Clintsy") Clinton, Cathy Blaesing, Annette (Norm) Peach, Russ (Marianne) Blaesing and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty Street, Milford, on Saturday, October 5th, from 5-8 PM.

Memorials may be made in his name to . For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019
