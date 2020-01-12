Resources
Skaneateles, NY - Gary McKinley passed away quietly at home surrounded by family Dec. 23.

He fought a long hard battle with the blood cancer multiple myeloma.

Gary is originally from Plymouth, Michigan and moved to Skaneateles, NY in 1995. He worked as an account manager for Catalina Marketing retiring in 2017.

Gary is survived by his wife LeRhea, son Camron (Kelly), son Casey (Claire), grandchildren Ben, Pat, Lily, father, Derald McKinley, mother Carolyn Minnick (Lyle), brother Jay McKinley, (Kim) sisters Diane Payne (Steve) and Marlene Butzow, (Brian). Sisters-in-law Gena Swisher (John) and Lynnette Poole and many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Kevin Guest House 782 Ellicott St. Buffalo, NY 14203 or Roswell Park Cancer Center Elm St. Buffalo, NY 14203.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020
