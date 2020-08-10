Gary Thomas DeMoss
Garden City - Age 82 August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice for 60 years. Dear father of Gregory (Lesli), Deborah (Jim) Denison, Douglas (Kim), and Elizabeth (Richard) Rowe. Loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 6. Gary's grandchilden will miss his loving bear hugs and everyone will miss his holiday dinner. He was a member of the K of C and enjoyed golf and cooking. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.