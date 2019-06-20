|
Genevieve Marjorie Strand
Plymouth - Genevieve Marjorie Strand, age 99, a long-time resident of Plymouth, MI and most recently, Grand Haven, passed away in the loving care of her family on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born in Detroit, MI on May 24, 1920. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Murray. They shared 71 years of happy and close marriage. Genevieve graduated from Chadsey High School in Detroit, and was an avid bird-watcher who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a very social person who made many lasting friendships, which was one of her most memorable qualities. Genevieve enjoyed world-wide travels and spending time at the family cabin on the Au Sable River. Genevieve will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Cindy (Doug) Shankwiler of Georgia; sons, Bill (Mary) Strand of Hesperia, MI and Dave (Lauren) Strand of Pentwater, MI; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Lorraine (Richard) Demsky of Livonia, MI. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Leona (Elmer) Brewer and Eunice (Bernie) Nerzwicki. Private Services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Michigan Audubon. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Genevieve's online guestbook.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 20 to June 23, 2019