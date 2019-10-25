|
|
Loving Son, Brother and Uncle passed away on October 22, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends in Birmingham, Michigan (formerly of Croswell, Michigan).
George was born December 12, 1962 in Yale Michigan, to Ella and Judge George Benko. He graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School in 1981 and subsequently went to Eastern Michigan University (EMU) where he graduated with a B.S. in Communications. After graduation he worked at radio stations in Sandusky (WMIC, WTGV) and Gladwin Michigan (WJEB). He was founder and President of GB Broadcasting Company (WBGV-FM) in Marlette, Michigan.
George was a devote Christian and was an active member in Campus Crusade for Christ at EMU. He actively supported the Community Baptist Church in Croswell and the First Baptist Church of Troy.
George had many hobbies and interests including a love of bicycles, his Land Rover, sign language, nutrition and household gadgets. He was fascinated by dome homes and built his own Yurt in Croswell, Michigan. He loved the holidays; dressing up for Halloween, shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts, especially for his nieces and nephews. George was well known for his great sense of humor and laughter.
He served as President of the Sanilac Literacy Council and was passionate about the importance of reading. He was an active member of the Automobile Press Association of Detroit and attended many automobile shows across the country. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League and proudly displayed his call letters, KB8WWD, on his Land Rover's license plate.
He is survived by his parents Ella and Judge George Benko, sister Dr. Rebecca Benko (Dr. Randy Holland), sister Barbara (Denis) Murphy, Esquire, brother John (Katherine) Benko, Esquire, and six nieces and nephews, Rachel, Eric, Daniel, Johnny, Ava and Abigail. George is the Godfather to Johnny and Daniel.
Funeral Service was previously held at A.J. Desmond & Sons in Royal Oak. Interment was held at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Michigan. Share memories at AJDesmond.com
Memorial Contributions suggested to First Baptist Church of Troy, 2601 John R. Rd., Troy, MI 48083 or The Community Baptist Church, 5501 Peck Rd., Croswell, MI 48422.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019