Owosso - George E. Mounsey, age 82 of Owosso, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Jacquelyn Mounsey, and a wonderful blended family of children & grandchildren. He was predeceased by a special angel. Cremation has taken place. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jun. 10 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan
700 N. Monroe Street
Bay City, MI 48708
989-892-1772
