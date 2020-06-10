George E. Mounsey
Owosso - George E. Mounsey, age 82 of Owosso, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Jacquelyn Mounsey, and a wonderful blended family of children & grandchildren. He was predeceased by a special angel. Cremation has taken place. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jun. 10 to Jun. 21, 2020.