Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:45 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2900 E. Main Street
St. Charles, IL
Gerald C. "Jerry" Johnson


1937 - 2019
Gerald C. "Jerry" Johnson Obituary
Gerald C. "Jerry" Johnson

Geneva/formerly Plymouth, - Gerald C. "Jerry" Johnson, age 82, of Geneva, formerly of Plymouth, Michigan passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

He was born June 17, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Evald and Ruby (Charbonneau) Johnson.

Jerry graduated from the University of Detroit and worked in public accounting as a CPA. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, tennis, and playing cards. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Kathleen "Kathy" (McBrady); children Suzanne (Tony) Cowden of Germany, David (Laura) of West Chicago, and Stephen (Amanda) of Cincinnati; grandchildren Thomas (Krista) Cowden, Robert Cowden, Sydney, Ashton, Anabelle, Alexandria, Thorrin, and Mackinnon Johnson; siblings Evald "John" (Esther) of Las Vegas and Eileen of Geneva; and many other dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vernon, and his son Daniel.

Funeral prayers for Jerry will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 9:30 at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am.

Burial will be held at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Malone Funeral Home with a liturgical wake service at 6:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60602 or Salvation Army Tri-City Corps, Joe K. Anderson Community Center, 1710 S. 7th Avenue, St. Charles, Illinois 60174 would be appreciated.

For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 7 to July 11, 2019
