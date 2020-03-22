|
Gerald M. Horan
Farmington Hills - November 17, 1935 - December 29, 2019
Gerald M. Horan, 84, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born November 17, 1935 in Toronto, Canada to Joseph and Winifred (Parkinson) Horan. Jerry and his wife Bernadine have been wintering in Fort Myers since 1998 and he was a member of St. Priscilla Catholic Church, Toastmasters International and the Story Tellers Club. Jerry volunteered for over 25 years as President of the Lakeview Private Park in Kingsville, Ontario and as a HOA President and Master Board Member at Colonial Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida for 10 years.
Following his service in the U.S. Army, Mr. Horan worked as an Accountant in various capacities including as a controller of a major corporation. He went on to study at Central Michigan University and received his first Master's Degree and at age 74 received his second Master's Degree from the University of Michigan of which he was very proud. Following his early retirement from Volkswagen of America, he went on to become a consultant for Ford Motor Company and also Valeo Corporation. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching and playing hockey.
Mr. Horan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bernadine Horan, his sons: Jerry Horan (Sandra) and David Horan (Kathrine) Horan, both of Michigan; his grandchildren: Raina, Brianna, Joshua, Jett, Sarah and Jack. He is also survived by his siblings: Joan Barron, Rosemarie Wolski and Norman Horan; as well as two sisters-in-law, Dianne Horan and Elaine Horan.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020