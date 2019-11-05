Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Foote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Foote

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Foote Obituary
Geraldine Foote

Farmington Hills - Age 98, passed away November 3, 2019. Surviving Geraldine is her cherished daughter, Sharon (Daniel) Morris; and grandchildren, Robert Morris and Christopher (Samantha) Morris. Sadly, Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband, Jose; daughter, Judy; siblings, Kenneth, Marjorie and Gerald; and parents, Bertha and George. Geraldine will be privately interred with her family in Fenton, Michigan. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -