Geraldine Foote
Farmington Hills - Age 98, passed away November 3, 2019. Surviving Geraldine is her cherished daughter, Sharon (Daniel) Morris; and grandchildren, Robert Morris and Christopher (Samantha) Morris. Sadly, Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband, Jose; daughter, Judy; siblings, Kenneth, Marjorie and Gerald; and parents, Bertha and George. Geraldine will be privately interred with her family in Fenton, Michigan. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019