Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
Resources
Gladys Saari Obituary
Gladys Saari

- - Gladys Saari, age 94, passed away peacefully March 23, 2019. Gladys was born on November 19, 1924, to Jalmer and Aune Lehto in Greenland, Michigan. She is survived by her daughter Wendy (Mike) Flynn; grandchildren: Jenni (Bob), Charisse, Jay (Carli), Elizabeth, Patrick, David (Alexandra); great-grandchildren: Riley, Abigal and Ella. She is also survived by her son-in-law James Fuchs and many nieces and nephews. Gladys is preceded in death by her husband Walfred and daughter Kathleen. A memorial gathering will take place on Friday, March 29 from 3:00pm until the time of service at 6:00pm at Phillips Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Active Faith. www.phillipsfuneral.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019
