Glenda Ann Hiltunen
L'Anse - Glenda Ann Hiltunen age 83 of L'Anse, MI passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Bayside Village in L'Anse, MI. She was born October 24, 1936 in Detroit, MI daughter to Thomas and Alice (Dillon) Werner.
Glenda graduated in 1954 from McKenzie High School in Detroit. In 1973 Glenda married Alden Hiltunen. While living in Garden City, Glenda was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and the Jaycette's. She worked in retail and for L & L Cartage in the office. In 1980 they moved to Aura.
Glenda is survived by her 7 children, Cherri (Mark) Helsel of Pinckney, MI, Gene (Denise) Hiltunen of Belleville, MI, Scott (Sherry) Hiltunen of Howell, MI, Doug (Penni) Peavey of Pinckney, MI, Joan Kirkland of Pinckney, MI, Mark (Wendy) Hiltunen of Aura, MI, Nancy (David) Haanpaa of Aura, MI; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents Thomas and Alice; husband Alden Hiltunen; grandson Alex Rowland; siblings, Thomas, Merrill, Charlie, and Rosie Werner.
A visitation and memorial service will be held in the spring. Burial will be in the Aura Cemetery.
The Jacobson Funeral Home handling the arrangements.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020