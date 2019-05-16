|
|
Glenda Steshetz
Plymouth - May 10, 2019 age 67. Beloved wife of Morris, "Moe". Loving mother of Richard (Lindsey) and Craig (Devon).Proud grandmother of Audrey, Tessa, Max, Greyson and Alexander. Dear sister of Carol Cinderich. Visitation Saturday May 18th, 1PM until the 3PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth (btw Sheldon and Beck). To share a memory please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 16 to May 19, 2019