Goldie A. Edwards
Harrisville - Goldie A. Edwards, 89 of Harrisville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Born January 24, 1930 to Glenwood and Margaret (Ritchie) Stinchcombe in Harrisville, MI, she graduated from Harrisville High School in 1948, and later married Wayne Riebow. In 1972 Goldie married Walton Edwards. They moved to the Detroit area where Goldie was the top salesperson at Henry Ford Village Retirement Community in Dearborn. While raising her family in Harrisville, Goldie was very active in the Presbyterian Church where she founded a youth group, worked to increase church membership and served as an elder. After she retired and returned to Harrisville, Goldie owned and operated Maggie's Gifts. Goldie made friends wherever she went and loved to plan parties. She had great style and a flare for design in both fashion and interior decorating. She will be remembered as a sincere, generous person to all her family and everyone that knew her.
Goldie is survived by her son James (Barbara) Riebow of Dardenne Prairie, MO, two daughters, Glenda (Terry) Bleau of Livonia, MI, and Tamyra (Brian) Efimetz of Cumming GA, eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and two sisters, Margie Smith of Rapid City, SD, and Kathleen Kearly of Genesee, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband Walton Edwards on February 27, 2003, her brother Henry Stinchcombe, her sister, Virginia Downer, a great grandson, Samuel Cummings, and her dear friend Robert Wiedmaier.
On July 21st, a funeral service was held at Gillies Funeral Home in Harrisville with burial at Westlawn Cemetery, Harrisville.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 28, 2019