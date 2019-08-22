Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
Resources
Gordon C. Kimball

Gordon C. Kimball Obituary
Gordon C. Kimball

Milford - Gordon C. Kimball, a long time resident of Milford, died on August 15, 2019 at the age of 83.

He is survived by his children, Bryan (Ella), Lisa (Alan), Deborah (John), and Shawna (Tim); grandchildren, Carol, Chrissy, D.J., Rachel, Ross, Tommy, Josh, Alanna, Lindsy, Johnny, Dina, Andrea, Kayla, and Michelle; great-grandchildren, Mia, Melody, and Aurora; sisters, Evelyn Tapp and Mary (Duanne) Eghotz. Also survived by many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (d. 2011) and siblings, Bud Kimball, Jean Parks, and brother-in-law, Jim Tapp.

Funeral Service was held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Milford with burial at Highland Cemetery.

For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019
