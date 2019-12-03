|
|
Grace Kuhns
Grace Kuhns, age 76 on October 9, 2019 in Portland Oregon. Grace was born in Detroit on May 14, 1943 to Doris Bridges and the late Jack Wigley. Her mother later married Ted Kuhns. A graduate of Plymouth High School in 1961, she loved music and poetry all her life, contributing to many plays, choirs, and poetry groups throughout her life. She attended Albion College and majored in music; later attended Eastern Michigan University and became a licensed psychologist.
Grace is survived by her mother, Doris Kuhns, sisters, Victoria (Kevin) Wheeler of Portland OR and Cynthia Cox of Plymouth, brother Ted (Kim) Kuhns of Whitmore Lake, MI, many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She will be sorely missed. She will be remembered for her loving, compassionate nature, and sense of humor. An avid bird lover, memorial contributions can be made to the Audubon Society at audubon.org.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019